Osinbajo Asks Nigerians To Cry To God For Help As Adeboye Supports RUGA Suspension

On May 21, the Federal Government approved what it termed the RUGA settlement scheme, to curb open grazing of animals nationwide.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2019

 

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has told the Federal Government to jettison the planned RUGA scheme, saying the association was opposed to the implementation of the programme anywhere in Nigeria.

The President of CAN, Pastor Samson Ayokunle, announced the position of the association at a church leaders’ summit in Lagos on Saturday.

“We, the Christian body call on the Federal Government to immediately suspend and abrogate the RUGA settlement programme,’’ Ayokunle stated.

According to him, anything that smacks of mutual distrust should be avoided in the interest of national unity.

He said also the perception by many Christians that CAN had not been showing enough interest in national issues was wrong.

“Let me state it here that our position, although it may differ from that of government is not opposition but a way of helping those in government.

“Our position is a way of helping those in government by calling their attention to the dangers that may come from the proposed action if adequate caution is not considered.

“We, the Christian body also kick against the Control of Waterways Bill now before the National Assembly. The Control of Waterways by the Federal Government Bill before the National Assembly should be rejected.

“Waterways in each locality should be controlled by local authorities. God created the waterways there. At most, they should be controlled by state governments.”

The CAN chief advised the Federal Government to intensify efforts on the establishment of modern ranching facilities, abattoirs and meat processing firms.

Also speaking, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said that he supported the position of CAN on the RUGA settlement issue.

“CAN must do everything possible to let the world know that CAN is one. Whatever the CAN president says is the final,” he said.

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in a message, said that building of the nation is in the hands of God.

He pleaded with Nigerians to pray to God for supernatural intervention in the affairs of Nigeria, saying: “we need to cry to God to help Nigeria.”

Osinbajo was represented by the Chaplain of Aso Rock Chapel, Pastor Sheyi Malomo.
 

 
