Passengers Groan As Abuja Train Delays For 2 Hours

A Kaduna-bound passenger train was delayed for two hours in Abuja on Friday.



Travellers said the delay resulted in their late arrival to their destinations.



Passengers are expected to be seated on the train before 6 pm as the

train usually starts the journey to Kaduna via the Kubwa sub-station

at the scheduled time.



The travellers who had already bought their tickets and had boarded

the train, however, noticed that the train remained at one place even

well after the scheduled time for take-off, Daily Trust reports.



They complained that they were kept waiting without any official

explanation and many of them even got down to stretch when they

couldn’t bear sitting down and waiting indefinitely.



Another passenger said the train was so late that they met the Abuja-

bound- train from Kaduna at the Kubwa substation when under normal

circumstances the train is supposed to wait for them at any of the

sub-stations midway between Abuja and Kaduna.



He said they got to Kaduna some few minutes to 10 pm instead of 8:30

pm as the train did not make any other stopover on the way.



He said most of them found it difficult making arrangements for

transportation to their various destinations due to the late time of

arrival.



Operations manager of the Abuja-Kaduna train service, Mr. Victor

Adamu, when contacted said the delay was less than two hours and it

was based on a technical glitch.



“We had a technical issue with the train which had to be attended to

and the announcement was made across to all passengers accordingly.

The delay was not up to 2 hours as reported” he told Daily Trust.



He also denied the train was delayed because it was waiting for the

minister of sports.



“There was no minister of sports on that train. Not to my knowledge,” he added.



The Manager, Abuja-Kaduna, Train Service, Pascal Nnorli, explained

that the delay was due to technical issues.



“When I got that same report from concerned Nigerians, I inquired and

was told that the Rigasa resident train which was to work as AK7 train

of yesterday had a fault and needed to be attended to at Idu, where

there are a workshop and experienced technicians,” he stated.