Passengers Stranded As Bridge Collapses On Yola-Gombe Road

The bridge links Adamawa and Gombe states where road users are able to connect Bauchi, Plateau, Kano, Kaduna and Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 01, 2019

 

The collapse of a bridge at Lafiya Lamurde on the Yola-Gombe Road has left many passengers stranded.

Following the incident, Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, made an appeal to the federal government to find a solution to the problem.

Fintiri decried the deplorable condition of the Gombe-Yola Road and called on the government to revoke the contract and rearward same to a competent contractor for speedy completion of the project.

The bridge collapsed on Saturday following a heavy downpour in the area, cutting off access way for motorists on the busy federal highway.

 

