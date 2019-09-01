Ubani Accuses Police Of Illegally Detaining Jalingo

A former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Monday Ubani, has accused the Nigerian Police Force of taking undue advantage of the ongoing judicial vacation to perpetually hold journalist Agba Jalingo in custody.

Ubani made the accusation in a statement on Saturday.

Jalingo was arrested in Lagos by the police over a publication on CrossRiver Watch accusing Governor Ben Ayade of financial misappropriation.

The lawyer said the failure of the government to charge his client to court for more than 48 hours amounted to the violation of his fundamental human rights.

He called for the immediate release of Jalingo, who has been in custody despite growing calls for his release.

Ubani said, “We demand the unconditional release of Agba Jalingo from the unlawful custody of the police as it is obvious that Governor Ayade and the police are not ready to arraign him in court for his alleged crime of treason.

“However, if they have a case against him, the best thing and option available to them is to charge him to court on Monday and allow the judiciary to decide his guilt or innocence.

“We must resist Nigeria being governed like a dictatorship. Nigerians are awake!”



