WhatsApp Strengthens But Also Undermines Nigeria's Democracy - UK-Nigeria Research Team

Research by a UK-Nigerian research team examining the role of WhatsApp

in Nigeria’s 2019 elections has identified the opportunities and

threats posed by the messaging platform for Nigeria’s democratic

process.



Drawing on citizen surveys and interviews with political campaigns,

the report underlines the ways in which WhatsApp has promoted the

spread of “fake news” around elections, but has also strengthened

accountability and promoted inclusion in other areas.



Researchers from the Centre for Democracy and Development (Nigeria)

and the University of Birmingham (UK) recently presented key findings

from a WhatsApp-sponsored research project on the role of WhatsApp in

Nigeria’s 2019 elections.



WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in 40 African countries,

including Nigeria, due to its low cost, encrypted messages, and the

ability to easily share messages with both individuals and groups.



According to the team, the aim of the research project was to shed

light on how the app is influencing Nigerian elections, particularly

in light of concerns – in Nigeria, and across the globe – about social

media usage and the spread of so-called “fake news”.



Dr. Jonathan Fisher (University of Birmingham) led the research team,

which included Idayat Hassan (Centre for Democracy and Development),

Jamie Hitchen (Independent Consultant) and Professor Nic Cheeseman

(University of Birmingham).



With a particular focus on governorship races in Oyo and Kano, the

research found that: the political use of WhatsApp is becoming

increasingly sophisticated and organized at the state and presidential

level.



A statement by the research team noted that by setting up multiple

overlapping WhatsApp groups, organizations such as the Buhari New

Media Centre (BNMC) and Atikulated Youth Force (AYF) – set up to

support, respectively, the campaigns of President Buhari and his main

opponent, Atiku Abubakar – can send messages to tens of thousands of

people at the touch of a button by forming hundreds of groups of 256

members.



The research also observed that things look very different below the

national level, however, where a significant proportion of activity

remains informal.



This limits the ability of formal structures like parties to set and

control narratives at the local level.



Research team lead, Dr. Fisher, said of the findings: “Our research

shows that while WhatsApp replicates existing political patron-client

networks to some extent, it is also helping less traditional

power-players to enter the political arena – particularly tech-savvy

youth.”



Subsequently, the researchers observed that the different types of

content shared via WhatsApp have varying impacts depending on who they

have been shared by, and how they are presented to the user.



Idayat Hassan a member of the research team, and Director at the

Centre for Democracy and Development observed that:“the format, style,

source and the content of a piece of information shared or received on

WhatsApp all have a critical impact on how far they reach, and how far

they are believed...pictures and videos are increasingly influential.”



Another key issue, which the report brings to the fore has to do with

the nature of networks, deploying WhatsApp as a tool to influence

political behaviour.



It notes that offline and online structures are interlinked,

reinforcing and building on each other in ways that are important to

understand.



As a result, in many respects, WhatsApp amplifies the significance and

influence of networks that already exist within Nigerian politics and

society.



Another member of the research team Jamie Hitchen noted, “The

interaction between information shared on WhatsApp and the offline

context is a crucial part of the digital eco-system, and challenges

claim that the platform has revolutionized political campaigning.”



However, in terms of impact, the research found that WhatsApp is used

to both spread disinformation, and to counter it. An example is found

in one of the most notorious messages of the election – the false

story that President Buhari had died and been replaced by a clone from

Sudan.



The story was widely circulated on WhatsApp. But candidates also used

WhatsApp to alert citizens to false stories and to “set the record

straight”.



This point was stressed by Prof. Cheeseman of the University of

Birmingham, who said: “Social media platforms are both a threat to

democracy and a way to strengthen it. WhatsApp is being used to spread

“fake news” on the one hand, and run fact-checking campaigns and

election observation on the other. The challenge is to reduce risks

without undermining the way that social media can strengthen

accountability and promote inclusion.”



Based on these findings, the research went on to proffer long and

short term recommendations to wade off the threats, while harnessing

the opportunities posed by Whatsapp to the democratic process.



The research recommends that in the short-term, possibilities should

be explored to make it easier for individuals to leave WhatsApp groups

and report disinformation while reinforcing the ability of group

administrators to set standards.



The research also talks about targeting digital literacy training to

social influencers and strengthen WhatsApp’s ability to understand the

risk of misuse by opening an office in the African continent.



"In the longer-term, state and federal governments should invest more

in digital literacy as part of the national curriculum, while

political campaigns should develop social media codes of conduct for

future elections. Online protection of data and civil liberties should

also be enhanced in Nigeria, and beyond,” the team recommended.