14 Die In Ghastly Crash Involving 2 Golf Cars

Fourteen persons have been killed in a crash involving two vehicles
along Kano/Gumel Road in Jigawa State.
The crash occurred on Saturday.
The driver of one of the vehicles, Golf 3 wagon, heading for Gumel
from Kano, was said to have lost control after a tyre blow-out,
collided with another car and both cars caught fire leaving eight
occupants burnt beyond recognition.
Six others later died at General Hospital Ringim.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for the police in Jigawa, Abdul Jinjiri, has
confirmed the crash and casualties.