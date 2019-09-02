14 Die In Ghastly Crash Involving 2 Golf Cars

The crash occurred on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2019

 

Fourteen persons have been killed in a crash involving two vehicles
along Kano/Gumel Road in Jigawa State.

The crash occurred on Saturday.

The driver of one of the vehicles, Golf 3 wagon, heading for Gumel
from Kano, was said to have lost control after a tyre blow-out,
collided with another car and both cars caught fire leaving eight
occupants burnt beyond recognition.

Six others later died at General Hospital Ringim.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the police in Jigawa, Abdul Jinjiri, has
confirmed the crash and casualties.
 

 
SaharaReporters, New York

