14 Die In Ghastly Crash Involving 2 Golf Cars

Fourteen persons have been killed in a crash involving two vehicles

along Kano/Gumel Road in Jigawa State.



The crash occurred on Saturday.



The driver of one of the vehicles, Golf 3 wagon, heading for Gumel

from Kano, was said to have lost control after a tyre blow-out,

collided with another car and both cars caught fire leaving eight

occupants burnt beyond recognition.



Six others later died at General Hospital Ringim.



Meanwhile, a spokesman for the police in Jigawa, Abdul Jinjiri, has

confirmed the crash and casualties.

