Activities of Transgenders Like Bobrisky Despicable, Says Women Group

She said, “It is regrettable and strange for Bobrisky to publicly declare that has 24 boy-friends in high places."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2019

 

The National Council for Women Societies has described transgender activities in the country as “despicable and offensive”.

The group made the comment in a statement signed by its National President NCWS, Gloria Shada.

Shada said that Nigerian women find the promotion of despicable conducts such as nudity and transgender activities as done by Bobrisky whose real name is Idris Okuneye, very offensive.

She said, “It is regrettable and strange for Bobrisky to publicly declare that has 24 boy-friends in high places.

“Rise up to stop this evil before it destroys our children and the future of our nation.”

She said the activities of the cross-dresser is “alien” to our culture and should be stopped to preserve Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

Recall that the police in Lagos on Saturday shut a venue where a lavish birthday party was to be held for Bobrisky.

Bobrisky, who clocked 28 on Saturday, had slated the celebration for two locations in Lagos with one to hold and another for Sunday.  

The event was supposed to have held at Pearls Gardens in Lekki Phase 1 and Paradise Boat Club, Victoria Island.

The incident came shortly after Director-General of the Nigerian Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, warned Bobrisky to desist from engaging in acts that runs rubbishes Nigeria’s rich culture.

Runsewe had said, “Bobrisky is a national disgrace. He started by selling and using bleaching creams, now, he has grown boobs, bums and hips. 
"If a Bobrisky is doing well with his immoral lifestyle, how do you convince Nigerian youths to do the right thing? 
"If we don’t address Bobrisky as early as possible, he will form a team that will spread like wildfire."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Celebrity Bobrisky: ‘He', 'She’, Nigerians Confused About Pronoun To Use For Idris Okuneye
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo Gang Rape: Court Remands Three In Prison Custody
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Police Arrest Three Men for Raping Minors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fatoyinbo Steps Down As Senior Pastor Of COZA
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Opinion Witchcraft And 'Bad Medicine' In Ghana By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Celebrating A Literary Gem: An Orator's Humble Bow For Kongi At 80 By Rahaman Abiola Toheeb
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Appointed Amina Zakari's Brother As Minister, Son As Special Adviser For Helping To Rig Election –Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraudster On FBI List In Edo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Celebrating N108 Million Pledge From Japan When Ghana President Sealed Deal With Toyota, Suzuki -PDP
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Oshiomhole, El-Rufai's Presidential Campaign Posters Sighted In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Taraba Church Attack: Gunmen Kill RCCN Members, 15 Missing, Dozen Hospitalized
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Christianity Osinbajo Asks Nigerians To Cry To God For Help As Adeboye Supports RUGA Suspension
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion A Night To Remember In Nnewi By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Celebrity Bobrisky: ‘He', 'She’, Nigerians Confused About Pronoun To Use For Idris Okuneye
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International Trump’s Immigration Policy’ll Affect Nigerian Professionals –NDM
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Buhari's Disqualification: Supreme Court Hears Case Today
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME 40 People Said Policemen Working With Criminals On Benin-Ore Road -Jackson Ojo, Security Expert
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: We Have Lost Lots Of Soldiers, Says Defense Minister
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad