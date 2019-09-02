CACOL Condemns Arraignment Of Journalist, Jalingo, For Terrorism

“The police erred by assisting a sitting governor to undermine the constitutional rights of freedom of speech and publications of a Nigerian citizen.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2019

 

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership has condemned the arraignment of Mr Agba Jalingo, Publisher of online news medium, CrossRiver Watch, by the police, describing it as ‘far off the mark’.

Jalingo was arrested for publishing an article exposing how Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River approved and diverted N500m meant for Cross River State Microfinance Bank.

Executive Chairman of CACOL, Debo Adeniran, posited that the Nigerian Police erred by assisting Governor Ayade to undermine the constitutional rights of freedom of speech and publications of a citizen.

He also described his arrest and subsequent charge as ultra vires and dictatorial.

He said, “While we may not be privy to the extent Jalingo had gone through his ‘whistleblowing’ allegations against the governor as related to informing our anti-corruption agencies like the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, who have the duty and wherewithal to investigate such allegations and take appropriate actions, now and later, we are convinced that the police arraignment of Jalingo in court for treason or acts bordering on terrorism, is ultra vires and far off the marks.

“Just as it was noted by many legal practitioners who have responded on this matter, the governor could not legally resort to ‘self-help’ by getting the journalist arrested and arraigned for criminal offences over a purely civil matter that borders, at worst on defamation of character.

“The best he could have sought was to sue the journalist for libel and consequently challenge him to prove his allegations in a court of law.

“The police erred by assisting a sitting governor to undermine the constitutional rights of freedom of speech and publications of a Nigerian citizen.”

Adeniran urged the police to withdraw such arbitrary charge against Jalingo and set him free immediately.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Appointed Amina Zakari's Brother As Minister, Son As Special Adviser For Helping To Rig Election –Kperogi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Christianity Osinbajo Asks Nigerians To Cry To God For Help As Adeboye Supports RUGA Suspension
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Buhari's Disqualification: Supreme Court Hears Case Today
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu: What I Expect In Bayelsa, Kogi Governorship Elections
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Celebrating N108 Million Pledge From Japan When Ghana President Sealed Deal With Toyota, Suzuki -PDP
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME 40 People Said Policemen Working With Criminals On Benin-Ore Road -Jackson Ojo, Security Expert
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Appointed Amina Zakari's Brother As Minister, Son As Special Adviser For Helping To Rig Election –Kperogi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Christianity Osinbajo Asks Nigerians To Cry To God For Help As Adeboye Supports RUGA Suspension
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Bobrisky: ‘He', 'She’, Nigerians Confused About Pronoun To Use For Idris Okuneye
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Trump’s Immigration Policy’ll Affect Nigerian Professionals –NDM
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Buhari's Disqualification: Supreme Court Hears Case Today
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu: What I Expect In Bayelsa, Kogi Governorship Elections
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Celebrating N108 Million Pledge From Japan When Ghana President Sealed Deal With Toyota, Suzuki -PDP
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel 14 Die In Ghastly Crash Involving 2 Golf Cars
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME 40 People Said Policemen Working With Criminals On Benin-Ore Road -Jackson Ojo, Security Expert
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian, 37, Arrested In India With 600 Grams Of Heroin Shaped As Eggs
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Travel Advisory For Partial Closure Of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Do ‘Magu Boys’ Work For, EFCC Or An Emperor? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad