EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraudster On FBI List In Edo

The said suspect, an unnamed female, was said to have been collaborating with fraudsters outside Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2019

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said that it has arrested one of the Internet fraudsters declared wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of United States in Edo.

Head of Benin Zonal Office of the EFCC, Muhtar Bello, speaking on behalf of the Acting Chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu, made the disclosure.

He said that the female suspect was involved in obtaining and stealing people’s information, which she forwards to her collaborators in the US.

Bello said that when the information is sent to the US by the lady, it is used to file for fraudulent tax by her collaborators.

He revealed that the suspect receives her own share through bitcoin rather than through wire transfer to avoid being detected.

SaharaReporters, New York

