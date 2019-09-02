EFCC Recovers Over N795m From Suspected Fraudsters In Kano

“Over 280 suspects have been arrested for committing various offences this year. Several of them are in court and at different stages of investigations.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2019

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said that it has recovered over N795.5m from various suspects in Kano involved in financial offenses.

This was made known on Monday by Head of the Kano Zonal office of the commission, ACP Akaninyene Ezima.

He disclosed that in eight months, over 280 suspects had so far been arrested while 51 suspects are undergoing prosecution at different courts in the state.

He said, “So far, we have 51 various cases currently ongoing in the courts, which are at different stages of completion.

“But right now, we have legal vacation and once the vacation is over, we will resume.

“On money laundering, we have been able to recover N550m from January to August this year.

Ezima added that over N248m was recovered from three intending passengers at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in their attempt to take the money abroad.

