Journalist Charged With Terrorism For Criticising C’River Governor

Jalingo had been in police detention for over a week following a report about an alleged diversion of N500m by Cross River governor, Ben Ayade.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2019

 

The Nigerian Government has charged Agba Jalingo, a Cross River-based journalist, for terrorism while also accusing him of associating with pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore, who had been detained by the Department of State Services since August 3 when he was arrested in Lagos.

The charges against Jalingo were filed before a division of the Federal High Court in Calabar, capital of Cross River.

Jalingo had been in police detention for over a week following a report about an alleged diversion of N500m by Cross River governor, Ben Ayade.

The journalist, who was arrested in Lagos and taken to Calabar, had sued the police over his arrest and detention.

Jalingo is asking the court to order the police to pay him N150m as damages for the manner he was allegedly maltreated.

But while a judge is yet to hear Jalingo’s fundamental human rights case, the police have instituted a four-count charge of treasonable felony, terrorism, cultism and disturbance of public peace against the journalist.


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Appointed Amina Zakari's Brother As Minister, Son As Special Adviser For Helping To Rig Election –Kperogi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Christianity Osinbajo Asks Nigerians To Cry To God For Help As Adeboye Supports RUGA Suspension
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME 40 People Said Policemen Working With Criminals On Benin-Ore Road -Jackson Ojo, Security Expert
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Shittu, Owoseni, Others Call For Collective Advocacy In Fight Against Corruption
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Arrested Attackers Of Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Convoy –Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Election Tribunal: Wike Suffers Setback As Appeal Court Reinstates AAC's Petition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Appointed Amina Zakari's Brother As Minister, Son As Special Adviser For Helping To Rig Election –Kperogi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Christianity Osinbajo Asks Nigerians To Cry To God For Help As Adeboye Supports RUGA Suspension
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
International Trump’s Immigration Policy’ll Affect Nigerian Professionals –NDM
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME 40 People Said Policemen Working With Criminals On Benin-Ore Road -Jackson Ojo, Security Expert
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Do ‘Magu Boys’ Work For, EFCC Or An Emperor? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Travel Passengers Groan As Abuja Train Delays For 2 Hours
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Travel Passengers Stranded As Bridge Collapses On Yola-Gombe Road
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Shittu, Owoseni, Others Call For Collective Advocacy In Fight Against Corruption
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Arrested Attackers Of Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Convoy –Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Election Tribunal: Wike Suffers Setback As Appeal Court Reinstates AAC's Petition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Seal Venue Of Bobrisky’s Birthday Party
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Justices Taiwo Taiwo And Nkweonye Maha And Their Kangaroo Courts: Disgrace To The Bench By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad