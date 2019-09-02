Journalist Charged With Terrorism For Criticising C’River Governor

The Nigerian Government has charged Agba Jalingo, a Cross River-based journalist, for terrorism while also accusing him of associating with pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore, who had been detained by the Department of State Services since August 3 when he was arrested in Lagos.

The charges against Jalingo were filed before a division of the Federal High Court in Calabar, capital of Cross River.

Jalingo had been in police detention for over a week following a report about an alleged diversion of N500m by Cross River governor, Ben Ayade.

The journalist, who was arrested in Lagos and taken to Calabar, had sued the police over his arrest and detention.

Jalingo is asking the court to order the police to pay him N150m as damages for the manner he was allegedly maltreated.

But while a judge is yet to hear Jalingo’s fundamental human rights case, the police have instituted a four-count charge of treasonable felony, terrorism, cultism and disturbance of public peace against the journalist.



