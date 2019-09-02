Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Partial Closure Begins Today

Motorists plying Lagos-Ibadan expressway have been advised to take
alternative routes as rehabilitation on the Berger-Ogun River section
of the expressway, leading a partial closure of the expressway.
According to a traffic advisory by the Ogun State Traffic Compliance
and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) on Sunday, motorists were advised to
make use of alternative routes.
The alternative routes listed by the spokesman of TRACE, Babatunde
Akinbiyi, are Iyana Ipaja/Ota/Ifo/Abeokuta/Sagamu-Benin Ore
expressway; Victoria Island/Lekki/Epe/Ijebu-Ode-Benin/Ore expressway
or the Ikorodu/ Itoikin/ Ijebu-Ode-Benin/Ore expressway.
Akinbiyi said: “In view of the imminent closure of inbound Lagos
traffic along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for reconstruction and
rehabilitation work on the 600km stretch of the corridor to be carried
out from Berger (New Garage Bus Stop) – Ogun River (Kara Bridge),
scheduled for Monday, 2nd September-Sunday, 15th December, 2019, the
general public, particularly the motoring public, is hereby apprised
of the need to plan their journey, add more time to their travelling
time and take necessary precaution.
“From Monday, 2nd September 2019, inbound traffic (movement) from Kara
Bridge to Berger would be sealed off and diverted into the same
carriageway along the expressway conveying traffic outbound Lagos,
thereby making both inbound and outbound traffic to be accommodated on
the same section of the expressway.
"Moreover, traffic will then be diverted back into the road going
inward Lagos at Berger intersection linking River Valley Estate, where
normal journey resumes inward Lagos.
“Furthermore, outbound Lagos traffic would be divided into two (2)
lanes, both ways from the intersection linking Isheri/Olowora Kara
Bridge, where the road diversion ends and normalcy resumes inward
Sagamu.”