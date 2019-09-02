Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Partial Closure Begins Today

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway



Motorists plying Lagos-Ibadan expressway have been advised to take

alternative routes as rehabilitation on the Berger-Ogun River section

of the expressway, leading a partial closure of the expressway.



According to a traffic advisory by the Ogun State Traffic Compliance

and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) on Sunday, motorists were advised to

make use of alternative routes.



The alternative routes listed by the spokesman of TRACE, Babatunde

Akinbiyi, are Iyana Ipaja/Ota/Ifo/Abeokuta/Sagamu-Benin Ore

expressway; Victoria Island/Lekki/Epe/Ijebu-Ode-Benin/Ore expressway

or the Ikorodu/ Itoikin/ Ijebu-Ode-Benin/Ore expressway.



Akinbiyi said: “In view of the imminent closure of inbound Lagos

traffic along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for reconstruction and

rehabilitation work on the 600km stretch of the corridor to be carried

out from Berger (New Garage Bus Stop) – Ogun River (Kara Bridge),

scheduled for Monday, 2nd September-Sunday, 15th December, 2019, the

general public, particularly the motoring public, is hereby apprised

of the need to plan their journey, add more time to their travelling

time and take necessary precaution.



“From Monday, 2nd September 2019, inbound traffic (movement) from Kara

Bridge to Berger would be sealed off and diverted into the same

carriageway along the expressway conveying traffic outbound Lagos,

thereby making both inbound and outbound traffic to be accommodated on

the same section of the expressway.



"Moreover, traffic will then be diverted back into the road going

inward Lagos at Berger intersection linking River Valley Estate, where

normal journey resumes inward Lagos.



“Furthermore, outbound Lagos traffic would be divided into two (2)

lanes, both ways from the intersection linking Isheri/Olowora Kara

Bridge, where the road diversion ends and normalcy resumes inward

Sagamu.”

