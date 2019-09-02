Militant Group Threatens To Blow Up Oil Installations If Supervision Of NDDC Is Taken From Niger Delta Ministry

Niger Delta militants

A militant group, Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, has threatened to blow up oil installations in the region if the supervision of the Niger Delta Development Commission is taken away from the Niger Delta Ministry.

The group in a statement on Monday, warned that any attempt by the Federal Government to change the status-quo, will be met with stiff resistance regardless of the negative impact on the economy of the country.

Signed by 'General Commanding Officer’, Johnmark Ezon-Ebi, the statement said that RNDA will not watch while other regions control activities of the NDDC.

It read, “Let it be put on record that if the NDDC is removed from the supervision of the Niger Delta Ministry to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, we will carry out collateral damage on all available oil installations and facilities across the length and breadth of the Niger Delta region.

“We have warned and there will be no going back as enough is enough with playing politics and power tussle with the development of the region.

“If this callous, inhuman, devilish and heartless arrangement is not put to an end, the RNDA should not be held responsible for anything that happens.”