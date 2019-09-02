Troops Neutralise Terrorists In Borno, Destroy ISWAP Equipment

The attack was launched as the terrorists prepared for an offensive on troop’s location.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2019

The Multinational Joint Task Force in collaboration with the national Air Task Force on Sunday destroyed and neutralised equipment and terrorists of the Islamic State of West Africa Province in parts of Borno and Chad Republic, Daily Post reports.

Chief of Military Public Information for MNJTF, Col. Timothy Antigha, who disclosed this in a statement in N’Djamena, Chad, on Monday said that the terrorists’ weapons, ammunition and logistics were destroyed in Tumbum Rego over the weekend.

Antigha explained that air interdictions conducted by MNJTF and national Air Task Force successfully attacked and killed several fighters and knocked out equipment on Saturday.

Antigha said that the battle damage assessment had indicated that the air interdiction had a devastating impact, as pockets of ISWAP build up, adding that logistics hidden under trees in Tumbum Rego were destroyed.

According to him, improvised explosive devices planted by ISWAP operatives in Layi Koura area of Nguigmi in Niger Republic were also discovered and defused by troops.

He said, “It would be recalled that in the past couple of weeks, ISWAP suicide bombers struck in Kaiga-kindjiria; a rural community in the Republic of Chad as well as Gubio in Borno State.

“This was in an effort by ISWAP to revamp its dream of establishing a caliphate in parts of Northern Nigeria and other areas of the Lake Chad Basin.

“This blow by the MNJTF will further plunge the leadership and followership of ISWAP into more despair.” 

SaharaReporters, New York

