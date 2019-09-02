We Helped End Apartheid In South Africa, So Stop Xenophobia, Oby Ezekwesili Tells Buhari

Ezekwesili said Nigeria played a major part in fighting for freedom and ensuring an end to apartheid in South Africa and must therefore be treated with respect.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 02, 2019

 

Former Minister of Education and co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Movement, Oby Ezekwesili, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive measures to end attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

The former minister, who expressed her views on Twitter, said, “Dear President @CyrilRamaphosa and @GovernmentZA, the maiming and killing of citizens of Nigeria and other African countries in South Africa dishonours everything our collective fight for freedom was about.

“Even as children in primary school, we played our part. Please stop it.

“Dear President @MBuhari and @NigeriaGov, it is time to take decisive actions to protect our citizens in South Africa.

“The maiming and killings have gone on for too long without effective response. The bilateral relations with South Africa is troubled. It is time to be candid.”

