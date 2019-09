National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sunday Udeh-Okoye, who was abducted from his farmland in Enugu, has been freed by his captors.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Media, Louis Amoke, Udeh-Okoye was released on Tuesday.

The governor’s aide did not, however, indicate if ransom was paid to secure the release or not.

The police is yet to confirm the development.