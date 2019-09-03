Army Arrests Four Boko Haram Suppliers In Borno

Some commercial vehicle operators fabricated their tanks to 200-liter capacity to enable them to supply and sell petrol to the insurgents at the rate of N245 per litre.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2019

Boko Haram fighters

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said it had arrested four Boko Haram suppliers in Borno as part of a renewed campaign to stifle the insurgents’ activities.

Operation Commander of Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, made the disclosure while destroying the four vehicles and other devices seized from the insurgents in Maiduguri, the capital.

He said earlier, the authorities in the military had banned sales of petrol and other related logistics that can enhance the power and activities of the insurgents.

He said. “There are no petrol stations in Sambisa Forest, Algarno, Baga and Gwoza; the logistics sustaining the insurgents is coming from Maiduguri, Damaturu and other settlements.

“Some commercial vehicle operators fabricated their tanks to 200-liter capacity to enable them to supply and sell petrol to the insurgents at the rate of N245 per litre.

“Troops at check points arrested four vehicles on their way to deliver large consignment of logistics to the insurgents in the hinterland.

“The insurgency will have stopped if not for the people who patronise them; our effort is to arrest illegal business aiding the insurgency.

“Boko Haram logicians will neither be tolerated nor ignored. Anybody who engage or allow his vehicle to transport insurgents’ logistics would be prosecuted because you are part of them and an enemy of the state.”

Adeniyi listed the items seized to include diesel concealed as palm oil; bread, grain, mats, sacks, motorcycle spare parts and items used by the insurgents to produce improvised explosive devices.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram: We Have Lost Lots Of Soldiers, Says Defense Minister
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Air Force Men Sentenced To Imprisonment With Hard Labour For Flogging Civilian -NAF
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Nigeria's Security Operatives Conniving With Criminals, NCP Alleges
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Armed Fulani Militia, Not Herders, Attacking Farmers In Middle Belt -Bitrus Pogu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Troops Neutralise Terrorists In Borno, Destroy ISWAP Equipment
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insurgency UN Urges FG To Seek Quick Solution To Violence In Northern Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraudster On FBI List In Edo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Activities of Transgenders Like Bobrisky Despicable, Says Women Group
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
South Africa Nigerians, Others Lose Over 50 Shops In Fresh South Africa Xenophobic Attack
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Call For Boycott Of MTN, Shoprite, DSTV
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
South Africa Minister Confirms Attack On Nigerian Business Owners In South Africa, Citizens Condemn Act
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Judge, Margaret Igbeta, Opened N870 Million Bank Account In Maid's Name -ICPC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal N537m Debt: Donald Duke Begs For Out-of-court Settlement With AMCON
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption N2.1 Billion Pension Scam: Buhari, Magu, EFCC Keep Mum
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Galaxy Boss, Dalori On Fresh N95m Fraud Charge
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: We Have Lost Lots Of Soldiers, Says Defense Minister
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Air Force Men Sentenced To Imprisonment With Hard Labour For Flogging Civilian -NAF
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Celebrating N108 Million Pledge From Japan When Ghana President Sealed Deal With Toyota, Suzuki -PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad