Army Arrests Four Boko Haram Suppliers In Borno

Boko Haram fighters

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said it had arrested four Boko Haram suppliers in Borno as part of a renewed campaign to stifle the insurgents’ activities.

Operation Commander of Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, made the disclosure while destroying the four vehicles and other devices seized from the insurgents in Maiduguri, the capital.

He said earlier, the authorities in the military had banned sales of petrol and other related logistics that can enhance the power and activities of the insurgents.

He said. “There are no petrol stations in Sambisa Forest, Algarno, Baga and Gwoza; the logistics sustaining the insurgents is coming from Maiduguri, Damaturu and other settlements.

“Some commercial vehicle operators fabricated their tanks to 200-liter capacity to enable them to supply and sell petrol to the insurgents at the rate of N245 per litre.

“Troops at check points arrested four vehicles on their way to deliver large consignment of logistics to the insurgents in the hinterland.

“The insurgency will have stopped if not for the people who patronise them; our effort is to arrest illegal business aiding the insurgency.

“Boko Haram logicians will neither be tolerated nor ignored. Anybody who engage or allow his vehicle to transport insurgents’ logistics would be prosecuted because you are part of them and an enemy of the state.”

Adeniyi listed the items seized to include diesel concealed as palm oil; bread, grain, mats, sacks, motorcycle spare parts and items used by the insurgents to produce improvised explosive devices.