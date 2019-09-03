Buhari Silent More Than 48 Hours After Attacks On Nigerians In South Africa

When the two met in Japan last week during the Tokyo International Conference for Africa Development, Ramaphosa had promised that his government will address the killings of Nigerians in his country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2019

More than 48 hours after xenophobic attacks against African migrants including Nigerians began in South Africa, President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to speak on the matter.

In the latest wave of violence against foreigners, several businesses owned by Nigerians had been destroyed and looted while those found on the streets had been physically assaulted, raising fears among many Nigerians domiciled in the former apartheid colony.

Some Nigerians resident in South Africa on Monday told SaharaReporters that the Nigerian High Commission shut its door on those of them affected by the violence when they approached the mission for protection.

Through President Buhari is scheduled to meet with South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, in October for talks on the relations between both countries, he is yet to speak against the ongoing attacks on his compatriots in the rainbow nation.

When the two met in Japan last week during the Tokyo International Conference for Africa Development, Ramaphosa had promised that his government will address the killings of Nigerians in his country.

He added that the country's criminal justice system was looking to proffer lasting solutions to the situation.

He said, “On the issue of Nigerians who are dying in South Africa, we feel very upset about that.

“Obviously, our criminal justice system is working on it. We don’t support killings.”

But despite his assurances, South Africans have continued to target Nigerians in xenophobic attacks, killing and destroying businesses belonging to them.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

South Africa Nigerians, Others Lose Over 50 Shops In Fresh South Africa Xenophobic Attack
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
South Africa Minister Confirms Attack On Nigerian Business Owners In South Africa, Citizens Condemn Act
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Legal N537m Debt: Donald Duke Begs For Out-of-court Settlement With AMCON
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption N2.1 Billion Pension Scam: Buhari, Magu, EFCC Keep Mum
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: We Have Lost Lots Of Soldiers, Says Defense Minister
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Celebrating N108 Million Pledge From Japan When Ghana President Sealed Deal With Toyota, Suzuki -PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraudster On FBI List In Edo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Activities of Transgenders Like Bobrisky Despicable, Says Women Group
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
South Africa Nigerians, Others Lose Over 50 Shops In Fresh South Africa Xenophobic Attack
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Call For Boycott Of MTN, Shoprite, DSTV
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
South Africa Minister Confirms Attack On Nigerian Business Owners In South Africa, Citizens Condemn Act
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Judge, Margaret Igbeta, Opened N870 Million Bank Account In Maid's Name -ICPC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal N537m Debt: Donald Duke Begs For Out-of-court Settlement With AMCON
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption N2.1 Billion Pension Scam: Buhari, Magu, EFCC Keep Mum
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Galaxy Boss, Dalori On Fresh N95m Fraud Charge
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: We Have Lost Lots Of Soldiers, Says Defense Minister
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Air Force Men Sentenced To Imprisonment With Hard Labour For Flogging Civilian -NAF
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Celebrating N108 Million Pledge From Japan When Ghana President Sealed Deal With Toyota, Suzuki -PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad