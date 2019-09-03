Buhari Silent More Than 48 Hours After Attacks On Nigerians In South Africa

More than 48 hours after xenophobic attacks against African migrants including Nigerians began in South Africa, President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to speak on the matter.

In the latest wave of violence against foreigners, several businesses owned by Nigerians had been destroyed and looted while those found on the streets had been physically assaulted, raising fears among many Nigerians domiciled in the former apartheid colony.

Some Nigerians resident in South Africa on Monday told SaharaReporters that the Nigerian High Commission shut its door on those of them affected by the violence when they approached the mission for protection.

Through President Buhari is scheduled to meet with South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, in October for talks on the relations between both countries, he is yet to speak against the ongoing attacks on his compatriots in the rainbow nation.

When the two met in Japan last week during the Tokyo International Conference for Africa Development, Ramaphosa had promised that his government will address the killings of Nigerians in his country.

He added that the country's criminal justice system was looking to proffer lasting solutions to the situation.

He said, “On the issue of Nigerians who are dying in South Africa, we feel very upset about that.

“Obviously, our criminal justice system is working on it. We don’t support killings.”

But despite his assurances, South Africans have continued to target Nigerians in xenophobic attacks, killing and destroying businesses belonging to them.