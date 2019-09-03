EFCC Arraigns Galaxy Boss, Dalori On Fresh N95m Fraud Charge

The defendants allegedly obtained the money from one Asiya Aliyu Bala, an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Panel Code Act Cap 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) and punishable under Section 312 of the same Act.

by saharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2019

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has again arraigned Babagana Abba Dalori and his company, Galaxy Transportation and Construction Services, on fresh 12-count charge bordering on breach of trust and obtaining by false pretense, totalling 95,530,000 before Justice Muawiyah Baba Idris at a high court sitting in Abuja.

When the case was brought up for hearing, the prosecution counsel, Maryam Aminu Ahmed, applied that the charges be read to the accused.

One of the count read: “That you Babagana Abba Dalori and Galaxy Transportation and Construction Services Limited sometime in September 2017 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of 95,530,000 from one Asiya Aliyu Bala, under false pretence that the money would be invested in the business of buying and selling of the of special trip(s) of excavated sand, which pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act."

Another count said: “That you Babagana Abba Dalori and Galaxy Transportation And Construction Services Limited, sometime in October 2017 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, being entrusted with the sum of N15,954,000, belonging to Maryam Halilu Ahmed, dishonestly converted it to your own use and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Panel Code Act Cap 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990 and Punishable under Section 312 of the same Act."

Dalori pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

The prosecuting counsel consequently prayed the court to set a date for hearing and applied that the accused be remanded in the EFCC custody, arguing that the accused is still under investigation by the EFCC and might jeopardize the investigation if remanded elsewhere.

Justice Idris remanded Dalori in EFCC's custody and adjourned the matter until Wednesday for the determination of the formal bail application.

The anti-corruption agency had arrested Dalori for allegedly collecting N7 billion from 20,700 potential investors. 

He allegedly lured unsuspecting investors with returns on investment as high as 135 percent and, in some cases, 200 percent.

On 20 June, 2019, he was remanded in Kuje Prisons' custody, Abuja, by Justice Venchak S. Gaba of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, in Kwali for obtaining money by false pretence from one Abubakar Hajara.

saharaReporters, New York

