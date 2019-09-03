EFCC Arrests 60 Internet Fraudsters, Convicts 37 In A’Ibom

The Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said it had arrested over 60 suspected Internet fraudsters and secured 37 convictions since 2017 in the state.

Zonal Head of the commission, Mr Garba Dugum, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Uyo, the capital, on Tuesday.

Dugum, who was represented by the Deputy Zonal Head, Alex Ebbah, said EFCC was collaborating with the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation in the fight against cyber crime.

He said, "In furtherance to the acting Chairman’s directive to all zones, we have independently launched intensive investigative actions against this infamous “Yahoo Boys” culmination in various strategic raids and onslaught on their hideouts.

“Our efforts in this regards have recorded tremendous success which resulted in over 60 arrests, 37 convictions and recovery of exotic cars and properties suspected to have been acquired through the proceeds of the crimes.”