MTN Nigeria CEO Condemns Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Amidst Calls For Boycott

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2019

Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman, has condemned xenophobic attacks against African migrants including Nigerians in South Africa.

Nigerians on social media had called on their compatriots to boycott South African products and services in Nigeria in retaliation of the violence against their countrymen in South Africa.

Reacting to the development, Moolman in a statement on Tuesday said, “MTN Nigeria strongly condemns hate, prejudice and xenophobia and reiterate our unequivocal condemnation of all violence.

“We seek to connect people, bring people together and provide a platform for everyone's voice to be heard.

“We are against all forms of bigotry and discrimination; they should have no place in society.

“Everyone has the right to a world where their rights and freedoms are respected – the right to live and earn a living, freely, safely and protected by the law.”

