Nigeria's Security Operatives Conniving With Criminals, NCP Alleges

“People are not safe in workplaces, even in their homes. The country is totally unsafe. Nigeria cannot continue like this."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2019

 

The National Conscience Party has alleged that Nigeria's security agencies are working with criminals and bandits in the country.

The party said this in a communiqué issued at the end of its National Executive Committee meeting held in Abuja on Monday.

“People are not safe in workplaces, even in their homes. The country is totally unsafe. Nigeria cannot continue like this.

“The worst of all is that some security personnel are conniving with criminals to carry out their nefarious activities. Nigerians are losing faith in the government on a daily basis.”

The party noted that no part of the country is safe with different criminal group attacking innocent Nigerians uncontrolled.

The NCP urged the government to opt for an overhaul of the nation's security forces.

“Boko Haram in the North East sacking and killing people in villages and towns. Kidnapping and killings in the South-South, South East, and South West.

“In the light of the above, NEC demand for a complete overhauling of our security operative.

“The service chiefs have tried their best. It is time to let them go and put in place new ones with fresh ideas on how to secure, protect the people and the country in general.”

