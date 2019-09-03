No Justification For Attack On Foreign Nationals, Says South African President

“I condemn the violence that has been spreading around a number of our provinces in the strongest terms."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2019

 

President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, has condemned xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants, insisting that there is no justification for such act.

Addressing a gathering on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said that, “Our security forces are on high alert.

“Whilst in no way, can we take away the sense of deep loss and unbearable pain you experience, as a country, we commit ourselves to continue to work tirelessly to building the kind of South Africa where indeed women and children will be safe.

“I condemn the violence that has been spreading around a number of our provinces in the strongest terms.

“I’m convening the ministers in the security cluster today to make sure that we keep a close eye on these acts of wanton violence and find ways of stopping them. 

“The people of our country want to live in harmony; whatever concerns or grievances we may have, we need to handle them in a democratic way.

“There can be no justification for any South African to attack people from other countries. 

“We express our deep pain, support, solidarity and love to the families, friends and loved ones of all those who have lost their lives in the last month.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

