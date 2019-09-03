South Africans Vs Nigerians: Nigerians React, Want Buhari To Take Action On Xenophobic Attacks

South Africans launched a renewed attack on businesses of foreigners including those belonging to Nigerians, burning down shops owned by nonindigenous of South Africa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2019

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa NAN

 

The recent Xenophobic attack in South Africa has left Nigerians reeling with reactions and calling for the President Muhammadu Buhari regime to stop the killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

South Africans launched a renewed attack on businesses of foreigners including those belonging to Nigerians, burning down shops owned by nonindigenous of South Africa.

Nigerians have now taken to social media to lament the frequency with which Nigerians are targets of Xenophobic attacks in the country.

“Thunder strikes: South Africans will attack Nigerians. A Tanzanian kills a South African:
South Africans will attack Nigerians. President Cyril catches a cold: South Africans will attack Nigerians. Police officers sell drugs: South Africans will attack Nigerians,” Said Olawale Ebenzy, a Twitter user with the handle @ebenzt_

Another user, Sally @is_salsu tweeted: “This #Xenophobia attack on Nigerians in South Africa is saddening. Our brothers and sisters do not deserve this no matter what.”

Dennies Kiplimo, who tweets @itsSharks15, called for unity among African nations while condemning the attacks on Nigerians

“Hey South Africans, the recent acts of #Xenophobia are so disheartening. Please let us all live together as Africans. I can assure you that South Africans in other African countries live in peace. I hope this ends,“ he said.

Others also called on the Nigerian Government to act decisively on the matter.

Herry Shield @henryshield urged the president to summon the South African Ambassador. 

“Dear President @MBuhari, this is beyond your Minister for Foreign Affairs and SA Diaspora. You need to summon the South African Ambassador to Asorock immediately. Your citizens are being killed. For once, act like a President! #Xenophobia,” he tweeted.

Eneyo Uchente also said: “These attacks have been on for a long time, Nigerians in SA have cried, others home have wailed...Yet no definitive action has been taken...We are tired of all these political statements...Nigerians need to see actions, the govt. need to hold the govt. of S.A accountable.”

“@MBuhari I hope you are seeing all these being done to Nigerians in SA, this is not a tribal matter so please don’t point fingers now, we need you to take action since you claim to be a man of action, #Xenophobia,” Angel Benson tweeted.

Also on Facebook, Modui Olagunju queried why the government was quiet since the latest attack broke out.

He said: “It is amazing to hear nothing from President Buhari on the gruesome killings, looting, and arson of properties belonging to Nigerians in South Africa.

"I hope the man, like his handlers, is not of the opinion that the governors of the respective states of the victims should speak up. After all, all we hear each time we complain of the sorry state the country is in is that we should leave the president alone and focus on state governors, local government chairmen, and councillors. Inverted country. Inverted people. Inverted thinking.”

Dawn Daniel, another Facebook user, asked why the government of the Southern African country has refused to address killings of foreigners.

“Why is the government of South Africa quiet over the killings of other African countries in South Africa? South Africa remember u have ur sons and daughters in other parts of Africa. Remember there's always a payday cos God is the God of JUSTICE AND JUDGEMENT IF U CONTINUE DOES, U SHALL REAP WHAT U ARE SOWING BUT IN A GREATER MEASURE!” Daniel wrote.

Last Wednesday in Japan during the Tokyo International Conference for Africa Development, President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa said that his government will address the killings of Nigerians in his country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram: We Have Lost Lots Of Soldiers, Says Defense Minister
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal N537m Debt: Donald Duke Begs For Out-of-court Settlement With AMCON
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
South Africa Nigerians, Others Lose Over 50 Shops In Fresh South Africa Xenophobic Attack
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
South Africa Minister Confirms Attack On Nigerian Business Owners In South Africa, Citizens Condemn Act
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Celebrating N108 Million Pledge From Japan When Ghana President Sealed Deal With Toyota, Suzuki -PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023: Oshiomhole, El-Rufai's Presidential Campaign Posters Sighted In Lagos
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraudster On FBI List In Edo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: We Have Lost Lots Of Soldiers, Says Defense Minister
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Activities of Transgenders Like Bobrisky Despicable, Says Women Group
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal N537m Debt: Donald Duke Begs For Out-of-court Settlement With AMCON
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Jigawa Men Held By Lagos Task Force Demand N1bn Compensation
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
South Africa Nigerians, Others Lose Over 50 Shops In Fresh South Africa Xenophobic Attack
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
South Africa Minister Confirms Attack On Nigerian Business Owners In South Africa, Citizens Condemn Act
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion A Night To Remember In Nnewi By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Celebrating N108 Million Pledge From Japan When Ghana President Sealed Deal With Toyota, Suzuki -PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion South Africans Are Killing Nigerians, Buhari Is Laughing With Their President By ‘Fisayo Soyombo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Oshiomhole, El-Rufai's Presidential Campaign Posters Sighted In Lagos
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Arrest Of Opposing Voices, Damaging To Nigeria’s Image –NCP
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad