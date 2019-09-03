Teacher Arraigned In Court For Requesting Nude Pictures From Pupil

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged a 40-year-old teacher, Emmanuel David, for sending nude pictures and videos to his 14-year-old pupil.

David was charged with sexual harassment but he however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, the teacher committed the offence between August 5 and 10 in Agege, Lagos.

Ayorinde said the defendant often sends the young girl pornographic pictures, love messages and videos.

He requested her nude pictures and videos through WhatsApp application.

Ayorinde said, “The defendant, a mathematics teacher, was making advances to his teenage student.

“He asked for her phone number and the girl, who does not have a phone, gave him her mother’s number, unknown to the defendant.

“The defendant started sending love messages and nude pictures, thinking he was chatting with the girl but her mother was reading all his messages.

“When he asked for the girl’s naked pictures and videos, the mother reported the case, and the defendant was arrested.”

Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties.

She adjourned the case until October 16 for mention.