Xenophobia: Attacks Contradict Your Ideals, APC Tells South Africa's Ruling Party, ANC

“Nigeria deserves better from South Africa. It is too early for South Africans to forget their country’s history."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2019

 

The All Progressives Congress has strongly condemned ongoing attacks against Nigerians and other African migrants in South Africa.

The APC, while calling on South Africa's Ruling Party to Wade into the crisis, said that the latest development rubbishes the ideals the ANC stands for.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC said Nigeria deserved better from South Africa.

The statement reads, “As a party, we are deeply saddened by these unwarranted attacks.

“Nigeria deserves better from South Africa. It is too early for South Africans to forget their country’s history.

“Many of the key players in the struggle against apartheid are still alive and active in the country’s national affairs.

“We, therefore, cannot understand why there seems to be a conspiracy of silence on their part.

“The barbaric attack on citizens of other countries points to a failure of leadership.

“South African leaders cannot exonerate themselves from this cowardly act.

“We call on the South African ruling party, the African National Congress, to urgently step in. This is completely at variance with what ANC stands for.

"The ANC government can no longer pretend about this obvious contradiction.”

SaharaReporters, New York

