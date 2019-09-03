Xenophobia: Leave Nigeria In Seven Days Or Face Attacks, Youth Group Tells South African Investors

The group gave the warning while reacting to news of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and their investments in South Africa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2019

Sowetan/Thulani Mbele

 

The Oodua Youth Coalition has issued a seven-day ultimatum to all South African investors in Nigeria to leave the country or risk being attacked.

The group gave the warning while reacting to news of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and their investments in South Africa.

President of the OYC, Oluyi Tayo, in a statement on Tuesday in Akure, Ondo State, said they would attack all South African businesses in the country at the expiration of the ultimatum.

Tayo said, “Oodua Youth Coalition is saddened and angered that South Africans, supported by the country's authorities, is coordinating the looting and burning of Nigerian businesses and maiming and killing of our brothers and fathers in their land.

“It is unfortunate that South Africa, who under the apartheid regime had the support and solidarity of Nigerians and the government, are now turning around to inflict physical and psychological pains and injuries on our citizens.

“We have condoned the excesses of these South Africans whose businesses have been thriving in Nigeria without any form of physical and psychological attack.

“OYC has concluded plans to as a matter of urgency, attack all South African businesses and facilities spread across Nigeria especially in the South west region of the country.

“We therefore give these South African businesses a maximum of seven days to leave Nigeria or we will attack and burn them down.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

South Africa Nigerians, Others Lose Over 50 Shops In Fresh South Africa Xenophobic Attack
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
South Africa Minister Confirms Attack On Nigerian Business Owners In South Africa, Citizens Condemn Act
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion South Africans Vs Nigerians: Nigerians React, Want Buhari To Take Action On Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics We Helped End Apartheid In South Africa, So Stop Xenophobia, Oby Ezekwesili Tells Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Summons South Africa High Commissioner
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Xenophobia: We’ve Made Concrete Proposal To South African Government, Says Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister
0 Comments
20 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraudster On FBI List In Edo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Lifestyle Activities of Transgenders Like Bobrisky Despicable, Says Women Group
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
South Africa Nigerians, Others Lose Over 50 Shops In Fresh South Africa Xenophobic Attack
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Call For Boycott Of MTN, Shoprite, DSTV
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
South Africa Minister Confirms Attack On Nigerian Business Owners In South Africa, Citizens Condemn Act
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Judge, Margaret Igbeta, Opened N870 Million Bank Account In Maid's Name -ICPC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal N537m Debt: Donald Duke Begs For Out-of-court Settlement With AMCON
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption N2.1 Billion Pension Scam: Buhari, Magu, EFCC Keep Mum
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Galaxy Boss, Dalori On Fresh N95m Fraud Charge
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: We Have Lost Lots Of Soldiers, Says Defense Minister
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Air Force Men Sentenced To Imprisonment With Hard Labour For Flogging Civilian -NAF
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Celebrating N108 Million Pledge From Japan When Ghana President Sealed Deal With Toyota, Suzuki -PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad