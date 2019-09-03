Xenophobia: Leave Nigeria In Seven Days Or Face Attacks, Youth Group Tells South African Investors

The Oodua Youth Coalition has issued a seven-day ultimatum to all South African investors in Nigeria to leave the country or risk being attacked.

The group gave the warning while reacting to news of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and their investments in South Africa.

President of the OYC, Oluyi Tayo, in a statement on Tuesday in Akure, Ondo State, said they would attack all South African businesses in the country at the expiration of the ultimatum.

Tayo said, “Oodua Youth Coalition is saddened and angered that South Africans, supported by the country's authorities, is coordinating the looting and burning of Nigerian businesses and maiming and killing of our brothers and fathers in their land.

“It is unfortunate that South Africa, who under the apartheid regime had the support and solidarity of Nigerians and the government, are now turning around to inflict physical and psychological pains and injuries on our citizens.

“We have condoned the excesses of these South Africans whose businesses have been thriving in Nigeria without any form of physical and psychological attack.

“OYC has concluded plans to as a matter of urgency, attack all South African businesses and facilities spread across Nigeria especially in the South west region of the country.

“We therefore give these South African businesses a maximum of seven days to leave Nigeria or we will attack and burn them down.”