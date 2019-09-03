Xenophobia: Nigerians To Protest At South African High Commission Thursday

The protest tagged #StopXenophobia, will kick off from the popular Unity Fountain by 9:00 am.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2019


Irked by the killings of their compatriots in South Africa, a group largely made up of young people, has perfected plans to stage a massive protest at the South African High Commission in Abuja on Thursday, September 5. 

The  protest tagged #StopXenophobia, will kick off from the popular Unity Fountain by 9:00am. 

A civil society organisation, Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Right, had called on the Federal Government to direct all Nigerians living in South Africa to return home.

The group said the action was necessary to prevent more Nigerians from losing their lives in the attacks. 
 

