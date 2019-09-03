Xenophobia: We’ve Made Concrete Proposal To South African Government, Says Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that the Nigerian Government is working towards ending xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The minister, who was quoted on the Twitter handle of the Government of Nigeria, said, “We have made very concrete proposal to the South African Government and we believe that if the measures discussed are put in place, we will have a very good chance of this not occurring again.

“In the first place, we addressed the issue of compensation, there has to be accountability and there has to be responsibility for compensating all those Nigerians affected.

“Secondly, we believe that the Nigerian and South African security forces can have an arrangement where there will be cooperation on the ground to address such occurrences.

“Details will be worked out with South African Government.”