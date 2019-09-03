Xenophobia: We’ve Made Concrete Proposal To South African Government, Says Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister

“In the first place, we addressed the issue of compensation, there has to be accountability and there has to be responsibility for compensating all those Nigerians affected."

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 03, 2019

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that the Nigerian Government is working towards ending xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The minister, who was quoted on the Twitter handle of the Government of Nigeria, said, “We have made very concrete proposal to the South African Government and we believe that if the measures discussed are put in place, we will have a very good chance of this not occurring again.

“In the first place, we addressed the issue of compensation, there has to be accountability and there has to be responsibility for compensating all those Nigerians affected.

“Secondly, we believe that the Nigerian and South African security forces can have an arrangement where there will be cooperation on the ground to address such occurrences.

“Details will be worked out with South African Government.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

South Africa Nigerians, Others Lose Over 50 Shops In Fresh South Africa Xenophobic Attack
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
South Africa Minister Confirms Attack On Nigerian Business Owners In South Africa, Citizens Condemn Act
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal N537m Debt: Donald Duke Begs For Out-of-court Settlement With AMCON
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption N2.1 Billion Pension Scam: Buhari, Magu, EFCC Keep Mum
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: We Have Lost Lots Of Soldiers, Says Defense Minister
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Celebrating N108 Million Pledge From Japan When Ghana President Sealed Deal With Toyota, Suzuki -PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraudster On FBI List In Edo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Lifestyle Activities of Transgenders Like Bobrisky Despicable, Says Women Group
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
South Africa Nigerians, Others Lose Over 50 Shops In Fresh South Africa Xenophobic Attack
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Call For Boycott Of MTN, Shoprite, DSTV
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
South Africa Minister Confirms Attack On Nigerian Business Owners In South Africa, Citizens Condemn Act
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Judge, Margaret Igbeta, Opened N870 Million Bank Account In Maid's Name -ICPC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal N537m Debt: Donald Duke Begs For Out-of-court Settlement With AMCON
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption N2.1 Billion Pension Scam: Buhari, Magu, EFCC Keep Mum
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Galaxy Boss, Dalori On Fresh N95m Fraud Charge
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: We Have Lost Lots Of Soldiers, Says Defense Minister
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Air Force Men Sentenced To Imprisonment With Hard Labour For Flogging Civilian -NAF
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Celebrating N108 Million Pledge From Japan When Ghana President Sealed Deal With Toyota, Suzuki -PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad