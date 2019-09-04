BREAKING: Two Feared Dead As Boko Haram Attacks Borno Village

At least two civilians have been killed while some houses were torched after Boko Haram terrorists invaded Nganzai area of Borno State on Wednesday.

The attackers entered Gajiram, headquarters of Nganzai local council area, about 5:00pm, burning part of the Divisional Police Headquarters and a telecommunications mast in the process.

According to a local vigilante source, hundreds of civilians are currently hiding inside the forest while food items were looted by the hoodlums.

He added that apart from the two persons killed, three military and a police vehicles were also said to have been taken away by the insurgents.

It would be recalled that in less than two months, Gajiram had been attacked on three occasions.



