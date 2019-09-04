BREAKING: Two Feared Dead As Boko Haram Attacks Borno Village

The attackers entered Gajiram, headquarters of Nganzai local council area, about 5:00 pm, burning part of the Divisional Police Headquarters and a telecommunications mast in the process.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2019

 

At least two civilians have been killed while some houses were torched after Boko Haram terrorists invaded Nganzai area of Borno State on Wednesday.

The attackers entered Gajiram, headquarters of Nganzai local council area, about 5:00pm, burning part of the Divisional Police Headquarters and a telecommunications mast in the process.

According to a local vigilante source, hundreds of civilians are currently hiding inside the forest while food items were looted by the hoodlums.

He added that apart from the two persons killed, three military and a police vehicles were also said to have been taken away by the insurgents.

It would be recalled that in less than two months, Gajiram had been attacked on three occasions.


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Buhari's Katsina: 'We're Coming For You With 150 Bikes, 7 Hilux Vans To Attack, Get Ready', Bandits Warn Villagers
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Military Troops Neutralise Terrorists In Borno, Destroy ISWAP Equipment
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Does Nigeria Need A Federal Agency To Combat Terrorism?
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Search For Chibok Girls; Can It Be Another World Search For Missing Malaysian Plane?
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Boko Haram And IGP Mohammed D. Abubakar: Unanswered Questions For President Jonathan.
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Is Boko Haram Really Killing Western Education in Nigeria?
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Buhari's Katsina: 'We're Coming For You With 150 Bikes, 7 Hilux Vans To Attack, Get Ready', Bandits Warn Villagers
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Dino Melaye Wounded As Gunmen Disrupt Kogi PDP Primary
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME MTN Nigeria CEO Condemns Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Amidst Calls For Boycott
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: Reactions Trail Nigeria’s Recall Of Ambassador To South Africa, World Economic Forum Withdrawal
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education NANS Members Attack Each Other Over Free Ticket To South Africa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
33 Days After Criminal Abduction: Sowore’s Wife Speaks, Demands Release Of Husband
ACTIVISM Nigerian Government Has No Ground To Detain My Husband –Sowore’s Wife
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Xenophobic Attacks: Nigerians Burn MTN Office In Ibadan
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Family Of Seven Die Of Alleged Food Poisoning In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Xenophobia: Nigeria’s High Commissioner To Be Recalled From South Africa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Imo Governor, Okorocha, Wife To Forfeit Assets To EFCC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM Xenophobia: One Protester Killed In Lagos By Police As Mob Burns Van
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Xenophobia: Nigerian Shop Owners At Lekki Shoprite Lament Losses After Reprisal Looting
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad