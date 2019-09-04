CMD of Irrua Specialist Hospital Released By Kidnappers, Doctors Resume Work

Okogbenin was abducted on August 26 by gunmen at Ramat Park in Benin while on his way to Benin Airport en route Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2019

 

After almost one week in captivity, the Chief Medical Director of Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo State, Sylvanus Okogbenin, has finally been released by his kidnappers on Wednesday.

Okogbenin was abducted on August 26 by gunmen at Ramat Park in Benin while on his way to Benin Airport en route Abuja.

Two of his police orderlies identified as Sergeants Odion Jonathan Ajibola and Etinosa Erhuegbea, both of Irrua Police Divisional Headquarters, were killed in the process.

Edo Police spokesperson, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed his release but declined to give further details on how he was freed.

Following the news of Okogbenin’s release, doctors at the hospital, who had initially abandoned their duties in protest of his kidnap, reported back at their duty posts.

Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Ernest Ohue, confirmed that the doctors had resumed work and were happy at the release of their boss.



 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Heart Disease Persists In Low-Income Lands, Cancer Leading Cause Of Death In High-Income Nations -The Lancet Report
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Factsheets & Guides: What Is Ebola?
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion The Ebola Outbreak Has Proven Why Africa Will Likely Continue To Be Underdeveloped By Chinedu George Nnawetanma
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Illegal Guinean Miners Cause Ebola Scare In Northern Ghana
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ebola Vaccine Trial Begins In Mali
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ebola: "It Is Absolutely Premature To Start Being Optimistic”- Red Cross
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Buhari's Katsina: 'We're Coming For You With 150 Bikes, 7 Hilux Vans To Attack, Get Ready', Bandits Warn Villagers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME MTN Nigeria CEO Condemns Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Amidst Calls For Boycott
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Xenophobia: South African Police Arrest 80, Five Killed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Xenophobic Attacks: Nigerians Burn MTN Office In Ibadan
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Xenophobia: One Protester Killed In Lagos By Police As Mob Burns Van
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: Leave Nigeria In Seven Days Or Face Attacks, Youth Group Tells South African Investors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: ‘My Heart Cries’, Says Billionaire, Femi Otedola
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Diri Wins Bayelsa PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Xenophobia: Nigeria’s High Commissioner To Be Recalled From South Africa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Family Of Seven Die Of Alleged Food Poisoning In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Business Xenophobia: Nigerian Shop Owners At Lekki Shoprite Lament Losses After Reprisal Looting
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion How Ekweremadu Used And Abused IPOB By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad