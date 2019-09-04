CMD of Irrua Specialist Hospital Released By Kidnappers, Doctors Resume Work

After almost one week in captivity, the Chief Medical Director of Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo State, Sylvanus Okogbenin, has finally been released by his kidnappers on Wednesday.

Okogbenin was abducted on August 26 by gunmen at Ramat Park in Benin while on his way to Benin Airport en route Abuja.

Two of his police orderlies identified as Sergeants Odion Jonathan Ajibola and Etinosa Erhuegbea, both of Irrua Police Divisional Headquarters, were killed in the process.

Edo Police spokesperson, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed his release but declined to give further details on how he was freed.

Following the news of Okogbenin’s release, doctors at the hospital, who had initially abandoned their duties in protest of his kidnap, reported back at their duty posts.

Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Ernest Ohue, confirmed that the doctors had resumed work and were happy at the release of their boss.





