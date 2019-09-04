Expose Prostitutes In Your Locality, Hisbah Tells Kano Residents

Commander-General of the Board, Sheikh Harun Ibn-Sina, was said to have made the call while addressing women apprehended for roaming the city at night.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2019

Kano Hisbah corps google

 

Residents of Kano have been urged to expose prostitutes in their localities so that immoral activities can be curbed.

In a statement on Wednesday by its Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Lawan Ibrahim, the Kano State Hisbah Board said that the move would lead to speedy development of the state.

He said, “Those apprehended during the Hisbah corps patrol were young girls.

“The raids were carried out at Church Road Sabon Gari, Railway quarters, Tukur Road in Nassarawa GRA and Sarkin Yaki Road in Kano.

“To achieve optimum result in its set programmes and policies, the board had set up 24-hour desk officers to handle any form of security report from the general public.

“All reports will be treated with utmost confidence and urged people in the state to always be law abiding citizens.”

Ibn-Sina however, said that the arrested women would be counselled before being handed them over to their parents.






 

SaharaReporters, New York

