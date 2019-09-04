Family Of Seven Die Of Alleged Food Poisoning In Lagos

A family of seven including the husband, pregnant wife and five children have died after allegedly consuming food suspected to be laced with poison, according to a report by PUNCH.

It was learnt that neighbours of the family were concerned when no member of the family came out to perform their early morning chores in the house.

An eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Kamoru, said the crowd mourning the bereaved family prevented drivers and transport workers from passing through the axis, adding that some of the victims were rushed to hospital where they died.

Kamoru said, “We were driving through that axis when we saw a crowd on the road.

“When we asked what happened, people said none of the family members came out to perform their morning duties and when they broke their door and entered the house, they were on the floor.

“Foamy substances were coming out of their mouth, so people suspected that they ate food that was poisoned. One of the victims died in the hospital.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.