Family Of Seven Die Of Alleged Food Poisoning In Lagos

It was learnt that neighbours of the family were concerned when no member of the family came out to perform their early morning chores in the house.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2019

Deji Lambo -PUNCH

 

A family of seven including the husband, pregnant wife and five children have died after allegedly consuming food suspected to be laced with poison, according to a report by PUNCH.

It was learnt that neighbours of the family were concerned when no member of the family came out to perform their early morning chores in the house.

An eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Kamoru, said the crowd mourning the bereaved family prevented drivers and transport workers from passing through the axis, adding that some of the victims were rushed to hospital where they died.

Kamoru said, “We were driving through that axis when we saw a crowd on the road.

“When we asked what happened, people said none of the family members came out to perform their morning duties and when they broke their door and entered the house, they were on the floor.

“Foamy substances were coming out of their mouth, so people suspected that they ate food that was poisoned. One of the victims died in the hospital.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Buhari's Katsina: 'We're Coming For You With 150 Bikes, 7 Hilux Vans To Attack, Get Ready', Bandits Warn Villagers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME MTN Nigeria CEO Condemns Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Amidst Calls For Boycott
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Xenophobia: South African Police Arrest 80, Five Killed
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Xenophobic Attacks: Nigerians Burn MTN Office In Ibadan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Xenophobia: One Protester Killed In Lagos By Police As Mob Burns Van
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Diri Wins Bayelsa PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Buhari's Katsina: 'We're Coming For You With 150 Bikes, 7 Hilux Vans To Attack, Get Ready', Bandits Warn Villagers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME MTN Nigeria CEO Condemns Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Amidst Calls For Boycott
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Xenophobia: South African Police Arrest 80, Five Killed
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Xenophobic Attacks: Nigerians Burn MTN Office In Ibadan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Xenophobia: One Protester Killed In Lagos By Police As Mob Burns Van
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Diri Wins Bayelsa PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: Leave Nigeria In Seven Days Or Face Attacks, Youth Group Tells South African Investors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Africa In The City Xenophobic Attacks: Police Take Over Shoprite In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics What Nigeria Should Do To South Africa -Moghalu Reacts To Latest Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police BREAKING: Policemen Tear-gas Protesters Planning To Burn Abuja Shoprite
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Man Who Staged Wedding Without Reception Reveals How He Convinced Family To Support Idea
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Orji Kalu: MTN, DSTV, Shoprite Deserve To Be Shut Down, If Attacks On Nigerians Persist
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad