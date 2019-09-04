FIBA World Cup: Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire Clash On Friday

Nigeria’s D’Tigers will meet Cote D’Ivoire on Friday at the City Arena in Guangzhou, China, in their opening match of the classification round at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

The match is the first game for the Nigerian male senior team in the classification 17-32 of the competition, and will come up at 9:00am.

D’Tigers will also take on China at the same venue on Sunday.

Nigeria had finished third from the competition’s Group B on Wednesday, dropping to the classification round, which can at the end give them a ticket to the 2020 Olympic Games.









