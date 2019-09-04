FIBA World Cup: Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire Clash On Friday

The match is the first game for the Nigerian male senior team in the classification 17-32 of the competition, and will come up at 9:00am.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2019

 

Nigeria’s D’Tigers will meet Cote D’Ivoire on Friday at the City Arena in Guangzhou, China, in their opening match of the classification round at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

The match is the first game for the Nigerian male senior team in the classification 17-32 of the competition, and will come up at 9:00am.

D’Tigers will also take on China at the same venue on Sunday.

Nigeria had finished third from the competition’s Group B on Wednesday, dropping to the classification round, which can at the end give them a ticket to the 2020 Olympic Games.





 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sports Nigeria Wants To Snatch Tammy Abraham From England As NFF Boss, Amaju Pinnick, Says He's Better Off With Super Eagles
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
South Africa Zambia Cancels Friendly Match With South Africa Over Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Sports Falcons Beat Algeria To Advance To Third Round Of Olympic Qualifier
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Sports Petition Against MTN Nigeria Communications
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion France And The Ivory Coast-The Empire Strikes Back
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Another Warning Concerning Arik Airlines
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Buhari's Katsina: 'We're Coming For You With 150 Bikes, 7 Hilux Vans To Attack, Get Ready', Bandits Warn Villagers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME MTN Nigeria CEO Condemns Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Amidst Calls For Boycott
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Xenophobia: South African Police Arrest 80, Five Killed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Xenophobic Attacks: Nigerians Burn MTN Office In Ibadan
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Xenophobia: One Protester Killed In Lagos By Police As Mob Burns Van
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: Leave Nigeria In Seven Days Or Face Attacks, Youth Group Tells South African Investors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: ‘My Heart Cries’, Says Billionaire, Femi Otedola
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Diri Wins Bayelsa PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Xenophobia: Nigeria’s High Commissioner To Be Recalled From South Africa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Family Of Seven Die Of Alleged Food Poisoning In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Business Xenophobia: Nigerian Shop Owners At Lekki Shoprite Lament Losses After Reprisal Looting
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion How Ekweremadu Used And Abused IPOB By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad