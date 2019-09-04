Former Imo Governor, Okorocha, Wife To Forfeit Assets To EFCC

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2019

 

Immediate-past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, his wife Nneoma and daughter, are set to forfeit assets to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Head of the Enugu Zonal Office of the commission, Usman Imam, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Enugu while speaking with journalists.

According to Imam, the EFCC had also obtained a court order on a property traced to a former aide to Okorocha, Paschal Obi, and the former governor’s daughter.

He said that the commission had established prima facie cases against the suspects, which they would answer to.

Imam said that the commission would like to know how the Rochas Foundation and “other accomplices” acquired and or converted some of the property for personal use.

He listed some of the property to include a 16-block 96-flat structure and an eight-bungalow multimillion naira estate, hotel, two schools, shopping plaza, supermarket, hospital and four vehicles.

He said, “We hope to get permanent forfeiture orders on the property in order to return them to the people of the state.” 

 

