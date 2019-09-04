Heart Disease Persists In Low-Income Lands, Cancer Leading Cause Of Death In High-Income Nations -The Lancet Report

According to the report, cancer is now responsible for twice as many deaths as CVD with experts attributing it to lack of quality health care. It also revealed that about 70% of CVD cases and deaths due to modifiable risk.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2019

 

A report by Prospective Urban and Rural Epidemiologic (PURE) has shown that cancer is now the leading cause of death in high-income countries.

The report also showed that cardiovascular disease (CVD) has persisted in middle and low-income countries contributing to 17·7 million deaths that occurred in the world in 2017.

The 2019 PURE study published in The Lancet and presented together at the ESC Congress 2019 provided unique information on common disease incidence, hospitalization, and deaths.

According to the report, cancer is now responsible for twice as many deaths as CVD with experts attributing it to lack of quality health care. It also revealed that about 70% of CVD cases and deaths due to modifiable risk.

The report, which followed 162,534 middle-aged adults (aged 35 - 70, 58% women) in 4 HIC, 12 MIC and 5 LIC over a median of 9.5 years (between 2005 – 2016), found that “CVD related deaths were 2.5 times more common in middle-aged adults in LIC compared within HIC, despite LIC experiencing a substantially lower burden of CVD risk factors compared with wealthier countries.

“Higher CVD related mortality in LIC may be mainly due to lower quality of healthcare, given that the report found first hospitalization rates and CVD medication use to be both substantially lower in LIC and MIC, compared within HIC.”

Dr. Gilles Dagenais, Emeritus Professor at Laval University, Quebec, Canada and lead author of the first report, stated that findings show that cancer is fast becoming the leading cause of death worldwide.

“Our report found cancer to be the second most common cause of death globally in 2017, accounting for 26% of all deaths. But as CVD rates continue to fall, cancer could likely become the leading cause of death worldwide, within just a few decades,” Dr. Dagenais said.

Dr. Salim Yusuf, Professor of Medicine, McMaster University, and Principal Investigator of the study remarked: “While long-term CVD prevention and management strategies have proved successful in reducing the burden in HIC, a change in tack is required to alleviate the disproportionately high impact of CVD in LIC and MIC. Governments in these countries need to start by investing a greater portion of their Gross Domestic Product in preventing and managing non- communicable diseases including CVD, rather than focusing largely on infectious diseases.”

A further report from the PURE study, also published in The Lancet and presented simultaneously at the ESC Congress 2019, explored the relative contribution (population attributable factor, or PAF) of 14 modifiable risk factors to CVD, among 155,722 community-dwelling, middle-aged people without a prior history of CVD, within the same 21 HIC, MIC and LIC.

Overall, modifiable risk factors, including metabolic, behavioural, socioeconomic and psychosocial factors, strength and environment, accounted for 70% of all CVD cases globally. Metabolic risk factors were the largest contributory risk factor globally (41.2%), with hypertension (22.3%) the leading factor within this group.

However, the relative importance of risk factors for CVD cases and death varied widely between countries at different stages of economic development.

For deaths, the largest group of PAFs overall were for behavioural risk factors (26·3%), but in MIC and LIC, the importance of household air pollution, poor diet, low education, and low grip strength were substantially larger compared to their impact in HIC. In line with the findings of the first report [1], metabolic risk factors including high cholesterol, abdominal obesity or diabetes, played a larger role in causing CVD in HIC, compared within LIC.

“We have reached a turning point in the development of CVD prevention and management strategies,” said Annika Rosengren, Professor of Medicine from Goteborg, Sweden. Sumathy Rangarajan, who coordinated the study said “While some risk factors certainly have large global impacts, such as hypertension, tobacco, and low education, the impact of others, such as poor diet, household air pollution, vary largely by the economic level of countries.

Dr. Philip Joseph, Associate Professor of Medicine at McMaster University and the co-lead of the paper concluded: “Efforts to tackle CVD through focusing on a small number of behavioural risk factors, such as reducing smoking, are important, but these efforts should expand to better Blood Pressure control and better use of secondary prevention, with simple and effective low-cost medications.”

Countries analyzed in these two reports from the PURE Study included Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, India, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine, Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Zimbabwe.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Poor Service: Lagos Psychiatric Hospital Bogged Down By Government Bureaucracy
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH NEMA Donates Medical Supplies To Hospitals Treating Victims Of Adamawa Terrorist Attack
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Measles Outbreak Leaves 23 Children Dead In Sokoto State
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Patients In Grim Situation As Health Workers Strike In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Killers On The Prowl By Alex Abutu
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News President Buhari Lands In Kaduna, Ferried To Abuja In A Presidential Chopper
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

ACTIVISM Xenophobia: One Protester Killed In Lagos By Police As Mob Burns Van
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police Xenophobia: South African Police Arrest 80, Five Killed
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: Leave Nigeria In Seven Days Or Face Attacks, Youth Group Tells South African Investors
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Lifestyle Man Who Staged Wedding Without Reception Reveals How He Convinced Family To Support Idea
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics What Nigeria Should Do To South Africa -Moghalu Reacts To Latest Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics South African High Commissioner To Nigeria Denies Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Despite Evidence
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
South Africa No Justification For Attack On Foreign Nationals, Says South African President
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Two More Suspects On FBI List Arrested By EFCC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME MTN Nigeria CEO Condemns Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Amidst Calls For Boycott
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Galaxy Boss, Dalori On Fresh N95m Fraud Charge
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Education Teacher Arraigned In Court For Requesting Nude Pictures From Pupil
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Xenophobia: Activists Vow To Shutdown Shoprite In Abuja Wednesday
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad