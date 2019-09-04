Senator Diri Wins Bayelsa PDP Governorship Primary

Senator Douye Diri has emerged winner of the governorship primary election and will now be the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa State's November gubernatorial election.

Diri will be representing the party at the 2019 gubernatorial election set to hold on 16th of November 2019.

Diri defeated 17 other aspirants with a total of 561 votes.

The senator, who represents Bayelsa Central at the National Assembly, was announced the winner of the election organized by the Darius Ishaku-led committee early Wednesday morning.