Xenophobia: Armed Policemen Take Over Shoprite, MTN Offices In Ondo

The policemen were said to have taken over the facility in the early hours of Wednesday to prevent the destruction of the place.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 04, 2019

 

Armed policemen have taken over the Akure branch of Shoprite in Ondo State over fears of an attack by angry youths protesting the ongoing killings of Nigerians and other African migrants in South Africa.

The policemen were said to have taken over the facility in the early hours of Wednesday to prevent the destruction of the place.

However, workers in the mall were subjected to tough security checks before being allowed access into the place.

Also, major MTN outlets in the state capital have been closed down and taken over by security agencies.

At the MTN office along Oja Oba area of the city, policemen could be seen taking strategic positions to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

Recall that some youths had staged a protest at the mall on Tuesday night to register their displeasure over ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Xenophobia: South African Police Arrest 80, Five Killed
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME MTN Nigeria CEO Condemns Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Amidst Calls For Boycott
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Xenophobia: One Protester Killed In Lagos By Police As Mob Burns Van
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: Leave Nigeria In Seven Days Or Face Attacks, Youth Group Tells South African Investors
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics What Nigeria Should Do To South Africa -Moghalu Reacts To Latest Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Angry Youths Force Shut Down Of Shoprite In Akure
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Buhari's Katsina: 'We're Coming For You With 150 Bikes, 7 Hilux Vans To Attack, Get Ready', Bandits Warn Villagers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Xenophobia: South African Police Arrest 80, Five Killed
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME MTN Nigeria CEO Condemns Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Amidst Calls For Boycott
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Xenophobia: One Protester Killed In Lagos By Police As Mob Burns Van
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: Leave Nigeria In Seven Days Or Face Attacks, Youth Group Tells South African Investors
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Diri Wins Bayelsa PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics What Nigeria Should Do To South Africa -Moghalu Reacts To Latest Xenophobic Attacks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Lifestyle Man Who Staged Wedding Without Reception Reveals How He Convinced Family To Support Idea
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Angry Youths Force Shut Down Of Shoprite In Akure
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics South African High Commissioner To Nigeria Denies Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians Despite Evidence
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Celebrity Tiwa Savage Boycotts DSTV-Sponsored Festival In South Africa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Orji Kalu: MTN, DSTV, Shoprite Deserve To Be Shut Down, If Attacks On Nigerians Persist
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad