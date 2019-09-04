Xenophobia: Armed Policemen Take Over Shoprite, MTN Offices In Ondo

Armed policemen have taken over the Akure branch of Shoprite in Ondo State over fears of an attack by angry youths protesting the ongoing killings of Nigerians and other African migrants in South Africa.

The policemen were said to have taken over the facility in the early hours of Wednesday to prevent the destruction of the place.

However, workers in the mall were subjected to tough security checks before being allowed access into the place.

Also, major MTN outlets in the state capital have been closed down and taken over by security agencies.

At the MTN office along Oja Oba area of the city, policemen could be seen taking strategic positions to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

Recall that some youths had staged a protest at the mall on Tuesday night to register their displeasure over ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.