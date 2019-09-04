Xenophobia: Security Agencies Foil Protest At Shoprite, MTN Outlets In Delta

Protesters marched inside Ikeja City Mall, which houses Shoprite

Plans by some protesters in Asaba, Delta State, to shut down Shoprite and MTN outlets in the city over ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa have been foiled by a combined team of Police, Army and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Our correspondent gathered that Shoprite in Warri had been cordoned off by security agents to prevent destruction of the facility by the protesters while human and vehicular movement has been restricted around the area.

Leader of the planned protest and the founder of the Behind Bar Rights Initiative, Harrison Gwamnishu, told SaharaReporters that the move was to send a strong signal to the people and government of South Africa to treat Nigerians better.

He said, “We mobilised to protest this ungodly attacks on Nigerians by South Africans.

“My cousin was killed in the attack, and so many innocent Nigerians have lost their lives and how long shall we continue to remain silent.”

Also condemning the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, the Delta State Secretary of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, Israel Joe, expressed disappointment over the continued silence of African Union and ECOWAS.

“South-Africans are attacking and killing Nigerians in South-Africa and some persons are advising them to return home.

“Can you tell me one single benefit of being a Nigerian? This is the reality of a failed state that has no plans for her citizens.

“It is sad that there has been no statement yet from the African Union and ECOWAS.”