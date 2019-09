A minor fire outbreak was on Friday reported in one of the committee rooms at the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

The incident occurred inside committee room 322 at the House of Representatives building.

SaharaReporters gathered that the fire was put out by security personnel, who were on the ground to prevent it from spreading to other offices.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained as at the time of this report and no casualty was reported.