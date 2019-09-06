CACOL Calls For Introduction Of Anti-corruption Lessons In Primary, Secondary Schools

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 06, 2019

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership has called on the Nigerian Government to introduce the study of corruption and anti-corruption to pupils in primary and secondary schools in order to reduce corruption in the country.

The group made the call in a statement on Friday by its Executive Chairman, Debo Adeniran.

It said, “Since CACOL started this initiative of approaching the grassroots to take full ownership of this fight against corruption, we have received positive signals and hereby implore the government to evolve a more broadened approach that would design and incorporate the study of corruption as a curriculum/subject in all public and private primary and secondary schools in the country.

“Such would be climaxed by anti-corruption cadres in our various schools that would serve as veritable whistle-blowers against corruption wherever and whenever the cankerworm rears its ugly head.

“We as anti-corruption crusaders are willing and ready to partner governments at all levels to make this fight a success in order to rid our nation of its destructive agents and finally rollback corruption.”

