How My Boss Was Kidnapped –Driver Of Abducted Ondo Professor

Sunday Omonigbo, the driver of Prof Gideon Okedayo, who was kidnapped by some gunmen on Thursday night, has shed more light into how his boss was abducted.

Okedayo, a senior lecturer at the Ondo State University of Science and Technology, was abducted while in transit in Edo State.

According to Omonigbo, who spoke with SaharaReporters over the phone on Friday, the professor was seized while traveling back to his hometown of Igarra in Akoko Edo Area of Edo state.

He said, “We were driving in his vehicle when the kidnappers stopped us and started shooting into the air.

“They ordered us out of the car and threatened to kill us if we refused to obey their instructions. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Ondo University Professor

“Immediately we came out of the vehicle, they moved closer to my boss and dragged him away in the same vehicle.

“In the process, they hit me with a cutlass and injured me in my right hand. It was a very terrifying experience because I thought that they would kill the two of us.”

Divisional Police Officer of Igara Police Division, Ijana Awison, confirmed the incident when contacted by our correspondent.

He said, “The matter was reported here at the station and we have started our investigation into the incident.”