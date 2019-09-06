How My Boss Was Kidnapped –Driver Of Abducted Ondo Professor

“In the process, they hit me with a cutlass and injured me in my right hand. It was a very terrifying experience because I thought that they would kill the two of us.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 06, 2019

Sunday Omonigbo, the driver of Prof Gideon Okedayo, who was kidnapped by some gunmen on Thursday night, has shed more light into how his boss was abducted.

Okedayo, a senior lecturer at the Ondo State University of Science and Technology, was abducted while in transit in Edo State.

According to Omonigbo, who spoke with SaharaReporters over the phone on Friday, the professor was seized while traveling back to his hometown of Igarra in Akoko Edo Area of Edo state. 

He said, “We were driving in his vehicle when the kidnappers stopped us and started shooting into the air.

“They ordered us out of the car and threatened to kill us if we refused to obey their instructions. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Ondo University Professor 0 Comments 5 Hours Ago

“Immediately we came out of the vehicle, they moved closer to my boss and dragged him away in the same vehicle.

“In the process, they hit me with a cutlass and injured me in my right hand. It was a very terrifying experience because I thought that they would kill the two of us.”

Divisional Police Officer of Igara Police Division, Ijana Awison, confirmed the incident when contacted by our correspondent.

He said, “The matter was reported here at the station and we have started our investigation into the incident.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption FBI List: We've Arrested Emmanuel Adedeji Oluwatosin, Uncovered N1 Billion In His Account, Says EFCC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME One-Chance Operators Stab AIT Staff To Death, Remove Organs In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Security Agents Foil Carjacking At US Embassy 'Car Park', Arrest Suspect
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Nigerian Visa Agents Jailed For Defrauding US Consulate Of N50m
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS 46 NSCDC Officers In Police Custody For Staging Protest
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Teacher Drugged Schoolgirl, 12, With Codeine, Impregnated Her -Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption FBI List: We've Arrested Emmanuel Adedeji Oluwatosin, Uncovered N1 Billion In His Account, Says EFCC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT SPONSORED POST: Ambode's Many Sins Against Lagosians {Part 1}
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Tinubu Died At A Time Nigeria, Lagos Needed His Wealth Of Experience', Sanwo-Olu Says Of Ex-Lagos Head Of Service
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Borno Governor Escapes Assassination Attempt As Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Convoy
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Business Oshiomhole Goofed: Standard Chartered Bank Says It's Not A South African Firm
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Pastor Dies Of Starvation While Observing 30-Day Fast
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME One-Chance Operators Stab AIT Staff To Death, Remove Organs In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
South Africa Xenophobia: South Africa's President Confirms Death Of 10 Persons
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Robert Mugabe Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Zimbabwe Hero Or Villain: Social Media Erupts Over Mugabe’s Death, El-Rufai Says Life Ended Tragically
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Security Agents Foil Carjacking At US Embassy 'Car Park', Arrest Suspect
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
South Africa Why I attended Event in South Africa —Oby Ezekwesili
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad