Man Dies After Being Set Ablaze Over N200 Debt

The police in Delta State has arrested a woman for allegedly setting a young man ablaze over a N200 debt, leading to his death.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Adeyinka Adeleke, said another female accomplice allegedly involved in the crime was on the run.

The name of the victims was given as Sunday and it was revealed that he lived in Effurun under Uwvie Local Government Area of Delta.

According to The Nation, the women poured petrol on the victim and set him alight after accosting him to pay the N200 he owed one of them.

The victim died before he could be taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Adeleke said the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.