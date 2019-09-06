Xenophobia: Air Peace Delays Airlifting Due To Expired Travel Documents Of Nigerians In South Africa

Air Peace has postponed the free airlifting of Nigerians in South Africa due to expired travel documents of most citizens in that country.

Many Nigerians, who had been scheduled for evacuation back home in the face of attacks on them in South Africa, were said to be unable to tender valid travel documents when asked to do so.

As a result of the situation, the planned airlift originally scheduled for Friday, September 6, had been moved to Monday, September 9 or Tuesday, the following day.

Air Peace confirmed the development after discussions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa.

"Air Peace has prepared its aircraft, Boeing 777, for the flight since Tuesday but the Nigerian High Commission needed time to register Nigerians billed to travel.

"They are already doing that in Johannesburg and Pretoria," an airline source was quoted to have said.

“They are already doing that in Johannesburg and Pretoria,” an airline source was quoted to have said.

In a series of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants, which began on August 28, over 50 shops and several investments belonging to foreigners had been destroyed while at least 10 persons were killed in the ensuing violence.

The situation has continued to anger many Nigerians back home with many taking to the streets to protest and attack South African businesses across the country in retaliation.