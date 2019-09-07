BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Election Of Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege

Evelyn Oboro, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the 2019 general elections for the senatorial district, had filed a petition challenging the victory of Omo-Agege, the All Progressives Congress candidate.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 07, 2019


The Delta State National Assembly election petition tribunal sitting in Asaba, the capital, on Saturday upheld the election of the Deputy Senate President and lawmaker representing Delta Central Senatorial district, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Evelyn Oboro, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the 2019 general elections for the senatorial district, had filed a petition challenging the victory of Omo-Agege, the All Progressives Congress candidate.

In a unanimous judgement delivered on Saturday, the panel dismissed Oboro's petition on the ground that the petition lacked merit and the petitioner could not prove her case beyond reasonable doubt.
 

