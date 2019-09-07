Delta Tribunal Sacks James Manager, Orders Fresh Election Within 90 Days

Senator James Manager

The Delta State National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Asaba, the state capital, on Saturday nullified the election of James Manager, lawmaker representing Delta South Senatorial district in the National Assembly.

Immediate-past governor of the state and candidate of the All Progressives Congress for that election, Emmanuel Uduaghan, had in a petition filed by his lawyer, Thomson Okpoko (SAN), told the tribunal that the February 23 National Assembly elections in the district was marred by massive rigging and other irregularities and therefore prayed the panel to cancel the election and order a fresh election.

In its judgement, the election tribunal after looking at all arguments, promptly cancelled the election and ordered for a fresh one within 90 days.



