Delta Tribunal Sacks James Manager, Orders Fresh Election Within 90 Days

Thomson Okpoko (SAN), told the tribunal that the February 23 National Assembly elections in the district was marred by massive rigging and other irregularities and therefore prayed the panel to cancel the election and order a fresh election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 07, 2019

Senator James Manager

 

The Delta State National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Asaba, the state capital, on Saturday nullified the election of James Manager, lawmaker representing Delta South Senatorial district in the National Assembly.

Immediate-past governor of the state and candidate of the All Progressives Congress for that election, Emmanuel Uduaghan, had in a petition filed by his lawyer, Thomson Okpoko (SAN), told the tribunal that the February 23 National Assembly elections in the district was marred by massive rigging and other irregularities and therefore prayed the panel to cancel the election and order a fresh election.

In its judgement, the election tribunal after looking at all arguments, promptly cancelled the election and ordered for a fresh one within 90 days.


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics IPOB Registered In Germany, German Police Aware -Nigerian Ambassador to Germany
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Groups Petition Buhari, Warn Against Appointing Tompolo's PA As Amnesty Coordinator
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Gives N30-Billion Bailout To Kogi As Yahaya Bello Prepares For November Governorship Election
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Journalism JUST IN: Drama As Lawyer Snatches Documents From Agba Jalingo’s Counsel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics NCAC DG, Runsewe, Commended For Speaking Against Nudity, Bobrisky
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Election Of Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH NCDC Confirms Death of Seven Tourists In Bauchi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Registered In Germany, German Police Aware -Nigerian Ambassador to Germany
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sports I Told Anthony Joshua I'll Die To Remain World Boxing Champion - Andy Ruiz Jr
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME How My Boss Was Kidnapped –Driver Of Abducted Ondo Professor
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Soccer Messi Free To Leave, Says Barcelona President
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International UK Parliament Suspension: Boris Johnson Wins In Court
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI List: We've Arrested Emmanuel Adedeji Oluwatosin, Uncovered N1 Billion In His Account, Says EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigeria's FSARS Abducted, Threatened To Parade Us As Cultists, Fraudsters -Traumatised Victim Narrates How Cops Stole N200,000 From Him
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Groups Petition Buhari, Warn Against Appointing Tompolo's PA As Amnesty Coordinator
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Celebrity Nicki Minaj Announces Retirement From Music
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Tradition Swaziland King Honours Adesina In Traditional Ceremony
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Jailed For Using Expired ATM Card To Buy Fried Meat, Beer
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad