Ondo Lawmaker Involved In Road Accident Suffers Broken Leg

Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South Senatorial district at the National Assembly, has suffered a bone fracture on one of his legs following his involvement in a road accident on Friday.

SaharaReporters learnt that the accident, which occurred at Igbara Oke, a suburb of Akure, the state capital, also involved Mrs. Yetunde Dada and Mrs. Toyin Ajinde, all stalwarts of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

One of the aides to the Senator confirmed the latest in a phone interview with SaharaReporters on Saturday afternoon.

The aide, who asked not to be named, explained that Senator Tofowomo was in transit in Ibadan, Oyo State, when the accident occurred.

The aide said, “The accident occurred on the Ilesha-Akure Road in Igbara Oke as they were traveling for an official function.

“Senator Tofowomo had a fracture in one of his legs while and Mr Banji Okunomo lost some tooth with a broken arm.

“The two women inside the car with them were also seriously injured with fractures.

“One is at the Intensive Care Unit of the Trauma Center in Ondo while the other is under close watch.”