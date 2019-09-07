Ondo Lawmakers Summon Police Commissioner Over Escape Of Robbery Suspect In Hospital

The Ondo House of Assembly has asked the Commissioner of Police in the state, Undie Adie, and the Area Commander in charge of Ikare Akoko, ACP Razak Rauf, to appear before the parliament on Thursday.

The two men were summoned by the lawmakers over the escape of a robbery suspect with handcuffs from a hospital.

On Wednesday, residents of Ikare Akoko took to the streets to protest the escape of the suspect from the hospital after handing him over to the police following his arrest by a local vigilante.

The protesters blocked all roads leading to Ikare and accused Rauf of aiding and abetting criminals in the community.

Majority Leader of the House, Jamiu Maito, said that repeated complaints of residents of Ikare Akoko about the police shielding criminals needs to be addressed.

He said it took intervention of prominent citizens of the town to prevail on the locals not to take laws into their hands as a result of the situation.

Reacting to the summon, the Commissioner of Police said that he had directed an investigation into the allegation.

He said the headquarters received some petitions against Rauf and that they are looking into the matter.



