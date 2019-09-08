19 Suspected Kidnappers Arrested In Benue, Nasarawa

The suspects, according to the Nigeria Air Force, were arrested by troops of Operations Whirl Stroke working in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2019

 

At least 19 suspected criminals have been arrested in different areas of Benue and Nassarawa states.

The suspects, according to the Nigeria Air Force, were arrested by troops of Operations Whirl Stroke working in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states.

They are alleged to be involved in armed banditary, kidnapping and weapon supply.

Parading the suspects at Tactical Air Command, Nigeria Air force, Makurdi on Saturday, the Force Commander of OPWS, Adeyemi Yekini, a Major General, said that 13 of the suspects were arrested in Gboko and Katsina-Ala areas of Benue State.

Yekini said that the troops had broken the weapon supply chain fueling criminalities in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states.

He said, “Our star suspect is Don Moji. He is the number one weapon supplier to Gana; he is responsible for between  80 and  90 per cent of weapons that Gana had been using to terrorise the people of Benue State.

“Our intelligence team got wind of Moji’s activities about four months ago somewhere around Abuja.

“Just as we were closing in on him to effect his arrest at  Abuja, he suddenly disappeared and reappeared a few days later at Owode Idiroko in Ogun State.

“We again sent troops to the area to arrest him but he disappeared and for almost two months, we lost track of him. During this period, he did a lot of things to cover his tracks and hide his identity.

“So when he was sure that he had covered himself well enough after the two months period, he appeared again in Abuja to continue his weapons supply activities to Gana.

“This time around, he was not that lucky as we were able to arrest him with the support of Guards Brigade troops. We tracked him to somewhere between Kashi and Kurudu in Abuja where we arrested him.”

The troops’ commander said that Moji had led troops to the main armourer of Gana, adding that the armourer was arrested around the North Bank area of Makurdi.

Yekini who added that the weapon supply ring extends to Plateau and Taraba states, vowed that troops would soon apprehend all those involved.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Katsina Governor Leads Delegation To Engage Niger Republic On Banditry
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Soldier For Allegedly Stabbing Man To Death
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills Soldier, Injures Three Others In Borno Ambush
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: The Abducted Girls--Americans Are Coming But It's A Nigerian Thing By Akintayo Samson
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military Nigerian Army Fires Commander Of Battalion That Mutinied
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military Ekiti Under Siege As Security Operatives Arrest APC Leaders; Invade Home Of Governor Fayemi's Campaign Director
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Election Of Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Governor Wike Suspends Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Despite Claim Rivers Is Christian State
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Delta Tribunal Sacks James Manager, Orders Fresh Election Within 90 Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam 'We Started Praying, Some Fainted', Muslim Pilgrims On Max Air Boeing 744 Recount Experience
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity Benny Hinn Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Prosperity Preachers, Describes Act As A Trick
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Max Air Aircraft First Engine Brushed Runway Surface On Landing –AIB
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Registered In Germany, German Police Aware -Nigerian Ambassador to Germany
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Nigerian Drivers Cry Out: Kidnappers Have Returned To Kaduna-Abuja Expressway
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Tradition Swaziland King Honours Adesina In Traditional Ceremony
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria's Buhari To Visit South Africa After Attacks
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel Max Air Blames Crash-landing On ILS Equipment At Airport
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel Drunk Driver Kills Three
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad