'9-5 Job Won’t Buy You A Benz', Nigerians Debate On Being Employed, Self-Employed

The tweet ignited a passionate debate amongst young people on social media.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 08, 2019

 

There is an ongoing social media debate on whether being self-employed
is more financially rewarding than being in paid employment.

It all started with a tweet from @Ayo_Aroloye, The Ayo of Lagos,
claiming that being in paid employment will not provide an employee
with the financial means to afford to buy a Benz car.

“Your 9-5 won’t buy you that Benz. Put yourself out there dear,” he tweeted.

The tweet ignited a passionate debate amongst young people on social media.

In responding to the tweet, Mowgli with the handle @abdomos tweeted:
"My 9-5 can buy me Benz (not buying tho). You people should stop using
this to justify entrepreneurship. In everything we do, let's just keep
working hard and pray for God's favour."

Another user, Sir Diskson @wizarab10 said being an employee or an
employer does not exactly guarantee wealth.

He said: “The richest people are entrepreneurs. The poorest are also
entrepreneurs.”

@khal2m_ukay tweeted: “Just because entrepreneurship made you
successful doesn't mean a 9-5 job won't give someone else success too.
We are all different & it is really immature and absurd to think that
a person with a 9-5 job isn't living a good life cos he/she isn't an
entrepreneur.”

Neijo, a user who tweets @Nejjman_digs_u, also disagreed that salary
from paid employment cannot buy a Benz.

He said: “Your 9 - 5 will buy you Benz. Get a strong CV. Do the
hardest work in the company. Handle more responsibility. Ask for your
promotion. If not given, apply for another better job. Your 9 - 5 can
buy you Benz. Say no to fast cash.”

@jaylienwesley had a different opinion.

He said: “the internet will shame you for having a 9-5 job & also
shame you for not having a job while sleeping on an air mattress
trying to fulfill ur dream. then when you make it, they’ll praise your
air mattress story. moral: nobody else matters. just focus on you &
that dream.”

“If you leave your job because Twitter people said 9-5 is shitty and
you cannot become rich via 9-5, you might suffer humiliation/poverty.
Please think it through before quitting. Entrepreneurship is risky and
difficult but it can also be very rewarding. Please plan adequately,”
Dipo Awojide @OgbeniDipo tweeted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Jobs Sanwo-Olu: Over 5,000 Nigerians Out Of Job After Retaliatory Attacks On South African Brands
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption FBI List: We've Arrested Emmanuel Adedeji Oluwatosin, Uncovered N1 Billion In His Account, Says EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Jobs FG’s Jobs Portal Records 400,000 Registrations
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Jobs Tambuwal Orders Compulsory Retirement Of Two Permanent Secretaries
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Jobs State House Clinic Recruitment: We’ll Investigate, Prosecute Individuals Peddling Falsehood, Says Presidency
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Pius Adesanmi Special To CNN: Africa's New Story Won't Be Told Without Its Diaspora By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Election Of Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Delta Tribunal Sacks James Manager, Orders Fresh Election Within 90 Days
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Tradition Swaziland King Honours Adesina In Traditional Ceremony
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Registered In Germany, German Police Aware -Nigerian Ambassador to Germany
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Groups Petition Buhari, Warn Against Appointing Tompolo's PA As Amnesty Coordinator
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Debunks Abuja Explosion Report
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
South Africa Nigerians Are Not Criminals, Ezekwesili Tells South Africa
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Lawmaker Involved In Road Accident Suffers Broken Leg
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Soccer Messi Free To Leave, Says Barcelona President
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Soldier For Allegedly Stabbing Man To Death
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Don’t Come Abroad If You Are Owing Salaries, Nnamdi Kanu Warns Nigerian Governors
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Sports I Told Anthony Joshua I'll Die To Remain World Boxing Champion - Andy Ruiz Jr
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad